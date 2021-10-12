scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim gets a release date

Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 12, 2021 8:14:39 pm
salman khan antim posterSalman Khan plays a Sikh cop in Antim. (Photo: PR Handout)

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is set to release in theatres on November 26. The makers made the announcement on Tuesday, along with a motion poster.

With the title track playing in the background, the motion poster gives a peek at the action-packed film that’ll show Salman and Aayush at loggerheads.

Also read |Antim song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi song has a surprise cameo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

According to the makers, Antim: The Final Truth is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans.

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahima Makwana. It is produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman had previously bankrolled Aayush’s Loveratri (2018).

Also read |Bhagyashree reveals she would love to reunite with Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan: ‘It would create a lot of conversation’

Salman, whose last film Radhe released earlier this year, is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 15 on Colors. His upcoming projects are Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will also make cameo appearances in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

