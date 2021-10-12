Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim gets a release date

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is set to release in theatres on November 26. The makers made the announcement on Tuesday, along with a motion poster.

With the title track playing in the background, the motion poster gives a peek at the action-packed film that’ll show Salman and Aayush at loggerheads.

According to the makers, Antim: The Final Truth is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans.

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahima Makwana. It is produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman had previously bankrolled Aayush’s Loveratri (2018).

Salman, whose last film Radhe released earlier this year, is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 15 on Colors. His upcoming projects are Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will also make cameo appearances in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.