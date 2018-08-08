Salman Khan reveals what happened when Arpita declared she wanted to marry Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma had also made an appearance on Salman Khan hosted TV show Bigg Boss. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma had also made an appearance on Salman Khan hosted TV show Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan is a family man and this isn’t an unknown fact. We saw a glimpse of his bonding with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail on Koffee With Karan too. But more than anyone, it is their youngest sister Arpita Khan who holds a special place in the life of the three brothers. No wonder, they are possessive about her and her wedding to Aayush Sharma in 2014 was one of the most lavish affairs Bollywood saw in recent years.

Salman is now backing Aayush’s big Bollywood debut, Loveratri. The cast of the film including female lead Warina Hussain and director Abhiraj Minawala was in New Delhi for the trailer launch. And amid sharing anecdotes from the sets, Salman also revealed something about the time when Arpita introduced Aayush to the Khan-daan, before her marriage. As per Salman, all the brothers were initially hesitant but later came to terms with Arpita’s choice.

Brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail at the wedding of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail at the wedding of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Salman said Arpita’s case was similar to his other sister Alvira’s marriage proposal with actor Atul Agnihotri. Sharing the fun story, Salman said, “We brothers wake up late. And all such proposals came early in the morning. We were (that time) making a film titled My Punjabi Nikah, that’s still under production. So we were looking for a new boy. After a month Sohail said ‘I’ve seen a guy in the gym. He is the ideal casting for My Punjabi Nikah.’ I said that’s great, let’s sign him. But then that guy simply vanished and reappeared after three months. We met that guy (referring to Aayush Sharma) at our home when our sister (Arpita) brought him and said I want to marry him. We agreed, and then Sohail told me, ‘remember I told you about that boy at the gym for that film? He’s the boy!’ I said ‘great, now our film will be made for free.’ So nepotism doesn’t suit him! (laughs)”

Also read | Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat: We got to know about it in the very end

Arpita tied the knot with Aayush on November 20, 2014, at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two have a two-year-old son Ahil. Both Arpita and Ahil also accompanied Aayush at Loveratri trailer launches in Mumbai and New Delhi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App