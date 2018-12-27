Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with nephew Ahil in Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan turns a year older today. The Bhai of Bollywood is at his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate the special day and is joined by family and close friends there. Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Katrina Kaif and many others were seen reaching the venue. Bina Kak, who is a close friend of Salman’s mother Salma Khan, posted pictures of herself with the birthday boy and showered him with love and blessings.

Just like every year, it was Salman’s nephew and Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil who joined the superstar while cutting the birthday cake. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, we see Ahil in Salman’s arms with a triple-decker cake in front of them. Right behind Salman stands his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur and the actor’s right-hand man Shera.

Mouni Roy, who was also present at Salman’s 53rd birthday celebration, shared pictures from the party. The Gold actor wished Khan with a sweet message which read, “He s rid of thoughts & words of other people , has his own voice ; his own language. Happy happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan ; am a fangirl for life ️ ! Wish you all the happiness & love you bring into everybody’s lives. Also , laughter & food were the main ingredients of the evening amongst lots of dancing 🏻”

Praising the hosts of the party and Salman’s parents Salma and Salim Khan, Bina Kak wrote, “Happy birthday to proud parents ..Salma n Salim Khan# great couple #greathosts.”

Before the guests started to pour in, Salman addressed the media and cut his birthday cake with them. Later, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Sood, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Manjarekar, Sajid-Wajid, Vatsal Seth and other celebrities were spotted arriving to join Salman in his birthday celebration.

A day before his birthday, Salman treated his fans with a special gift as he put his lucky bracelet on sale. On the work front, the actor is seen as the host of TV show Bigg Boss 12 and is also shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial Bharat.