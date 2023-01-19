Salman Khan has a 20-minute extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, says trade analyst

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is creating all the right buzz in the Hindi film industry. With YRF launching their spy universe with this film, characters from Tiger and War are expected to make an appearance in the SRK-starrer. It has been widely reported that Salman has a cameo in the film but as per trade analyst Amul Mohan, Salman’s cameo is of around 20 minutes and not a short appearance.

In conversation with Faridoon Shahryar for Connect FM Canada, Amul revealed, “We all are aware that Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film.” He added, “Shah Rukh coming (in a film) is a big event anyway and if Salman is in an extended cameo in the film, it’s not a five minute role, it’s a twenty minute role apparently.”

When Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Instagram live on his 30 years in the industry in June, the actor said that Salman is a part of Pathaan. “We haven’t done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don’t know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him,” he said.

When a fan asked Shah Rukh about his experience of working with Salman, the Zero actor said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him.”

It has been speculated that Hrithik Roshan might also appear in a cameo in Pathaan as his Kabir from War is also a part of the same spy universe.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan releases on January 25.