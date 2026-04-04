Salman Khan spent 2 hours on call with fan before her heart transplant, threw a party for her at his home: ‘He encouraged me to go through it’

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Instances of Salman Khan being generous towards fans and friends are well known. Recently, one of his fans, Reena Raju—a three-time heart transplant survivor—spoke about one such instance of the actor’s kindness, revealing how he spoke to her for two hours before her heart transplant surgery.
Speaking with RJ Sowjanya on Voice of Bengaluru, Reena shared how Salman took time from his busy schedule to support her. She said, “I will get emotional speaking about Salman sir. First of all, let me say, I love him with all my three hearts and my soul. When I was not well and before my first heart transplant, I had his number. So many people must message him, but he replied, and I told him I’m going through a heart transplant. He was shooting in Australia at that time. He called on the night of my transplant and spoke to us for almost two hours. He was very kind to my family and encouraged me to go through it.”
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Reena also revealed that although she wasn’t in touch with Salman for two years after their first conversation, the actor immediately recognised her when she reached out again about her foundation. He even hosted her at his home, Galaxy Apartments, after her second transplant. To cheer her up, he threw a party, and she recalled spending the entire night there.
She added, “He has kindness written all over him. We spent the whole night partying at his house, singing and dancing. Four months after my second transplant, I had diabetes and all kinds of medical issues, but I was having a good time.”
Salman also took Reena to the sets of Race 3. Recalling the experience, she said, “He took us to the Race 3 sets, and we spent the whole day there. He gifted me a Being Human white bicycle because he remembered that I had messaged him about it long ago.”
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi. He also recently announced another project—an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
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