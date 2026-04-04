Salman Khan spent 2 hours on call with fan before her heart transplant, threw a party for her at his home: ‘He encouraged me to go through it’

Instances of Salman Khan being generous towards fans and friends are well known. Recently, one of his fans, Reena Raju—a three-time heart transplant survivor—spoke about one such instance of the actor’s kindness, revealing how he spoke to her for two hours before her heart transplant surgery.

Speaking with RJ Sowjanya on Voice of Bengaluru, Reena shared how Salman took time from his busy schedule to support her. She said, “I will get emotional speaking about Salman sir. First of all, let me say, I love him with all my three hearts and my soul. When I was not well and before my first heart transplant, I had his number. So many people must message him, but he replied, and I told him I’m going through a heart transplant. He was shooting in Australia at that time. He called on the night of my transplant and spoke to us for almost two hours. He was very kind to my family and encouraged me to go through it.”