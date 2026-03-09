‘If AR Rahman is composing for Ramayana, I don’t think there is any communal problem in the industry’: Salim Merchant

Singer-composer Salim Merchant has become the latest voice to disagree with AR Rahman’s recent remark about alleged communal bias in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Salim pointed out that Rahman is currently associated with one of the biggest films in Indian cinema—Ramayana—suggesting that if communal bias truly existed, the composer would not have been part of such a major project.

In an interview with IANS, Salim said, “I don’t think that is true. With all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way and speaking from his own experience, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

He further explained his perspective by referring to AR Rahman’s involvement in the ambitious mythological film.

“I feel that if the composer who is doing one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema—based on a Hindu epic like Ramayana—is Rahman, then I don’t think there is any communal problem in the industry. But that is my take on it and my opinion. He might have his own reasons,” Salim added.

Several other film personalities have also shared similar sentiments, with many disagreeing with AR Rahman’s remark about communal bias in the industry.

Earlier, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had suggested that non-creative forces might be influencing decisions in the industry.

ALSO READ | Ekaki: How Ashish Chanchlani made a horror-sci-fi series on just 10% of a Bollywood film’s budget and pulled nearly 150 million views on YouTube

Story continues below this ad

“People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers,” Rahman said. He added, “I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. It means rest for me—I can chill out with my family.’”

The remarks sparked backlash from several quarters, eventually prompting AR Rahman to issue a clarification.

Taking to Instagram, the composer wrote, “Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring cultures. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home.”

“I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he added.