Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor

Lilavati Hospital has confirmed that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently under intensive medical care, offering the first official update on his health after he was admitted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The statement confirms that Salim Khan was brought to the hospital by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, and was immediately given emergency care before being moved to the ICU on the first floor. A multidisciplinary team of specialists, including a neurologist, cardiologist, neurosurgeon and critical care expert, is currently overseeing his treatment.

While the hospital noted that he is stable, it also clarified that he remains under close observation. The next update on the veteran screenwriter’s health will be given on Wednesday11 am.