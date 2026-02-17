Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor

Salim Khan (90) is in Lilavati ICU under Dr. Jalil Parkar. Team of specialists monitoring the legend. Next official press bulletin scheduled for Wednesday 11 AM.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 07:01 PM IST
Salim KhanSalim Khan is admitted to Lilavati Hospital. (Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan)
Lilavati Hospital has confirmed that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently under intensive medical care, offering the first official update on his health after he was admitted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The statement confirms that Salim Khan was brought to the hospital by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, and was immediately given emergency care before being moved to the ICU on the first floor. A multidisciplinary team of specialists, including a neurologist, cardiologist, neurosurgeon and critical care expert, is currently overseeing his treatment.

While the hospital noted that he is stable, it also clarified that he remains under close observation. The next update on the veteran screenwriter’s health will be given on Wednesday11 am.

The statement read, “Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency & Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) & Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives request further details ain’t being shared today. However tomorrow at 11 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives & maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”

Salman Khan visits Salim Khan in the hospital

Early in the day, Salman Khan was photographed leaving the hospital premises. His brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, married to daughter Alvira, was also seen arriving at the hospital.

Salim Khan’s 90th birthday

Salim Khan had celebrated his 90th birthday in November last year surrounded by family. On the occasion, daughter Arpita Khan had shared pictures with him and penned a heartfelt note describing him as her “galaxy.”

Arpita wrote, “Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy. Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings , thank you for being the calm in a storm , thank you for being the strength we all need , thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place . You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever 😘🧿❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arpita (@arpitakhansharma)

 

About Salim Khan

Salim Khan became widely known in the 1970s as one half of the famous writing duo Salim-Javed with Javed Akhtar. Together, they wrote films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Zanjeer, before creating one of the industry’s biggest hits — Sholay.

Their success continued with movies such as Deewaar, Trishul, Don, Dostana and Shakti, making them the highest-paid screenwriters of their time. They are also credited with introducing the ‘angry young man’ image that Amitabh Bachchan became known for on screen.

The duo parted ways in 1982, after which Javed Akhtar turned to lyric writing, while Salim Khan continued working as a screenwriter.

Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan. The couple have four children — Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira. In 1981, he married actor Helen, and together they later adopted daughter Arpita.

