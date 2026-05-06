Salim Khan recovering ‘slowly but surely’ after health scare, new picture reassures fans

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is steadily recovering after a major health scare earlier this year that left fans and the film industry deeply concerned. Months after spending nearly a month in hospital, the legendary writer appeared in a new picture shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta, who also provided an update on his recovery.

On Wednesday, Komal took to X to post a photograph from his recent visit to Salim Khan’s residence. The image shows the veteran writer seated on a beige sofa, dressed in a colourful checkered shirt, light trousers and white sandals, while Komal and his friend Raja Shetiya sit beside him. The picture appears to have been taken at the Khan family’s residence in Bandra.

Sharing the update, Komal wrote, “Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you Dr. Sandeep Chopra for making this meeting possible.”

Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you Dr. Sandeep Chopra for making this meeting possible. pic.twitter.com/CMkNOHLJ3T — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 6, 2026

Netizens react

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans flooded social media with messages wishing the veteran writer a speedy recovery. One fan commented, “It was wonderful to hear that Salim Khan Sahab is recovering. Given the gravity of a 28-day hospital stay, ‘slowly but surely’ is exactly the kind of progress one would hope for.” Another wrote, “Glad to hear that Salim Khaan Saab is recovering.”

ALSO READ: Maybe the problem isn’t Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ek Din, it’s us

Salim Khan greeted fans on Eid

Earlier, Salim Khan made his first public appearance following his discharge from the hospital during Eid celebrations in March. He joined son Salman Khan on the balcony of Galaxy Apartments to greet fans gathered outside their residence.

Salman had also shared a video from the moment and thanked fans for their prayers. “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you,” Salman wrote. In the video, Salim Khan was seen seated in a wheelchair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 following a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a medical procedure soon after being hospitalised, after which the family requested privacy regarding his health updates.

Story continues below this ad

Several close friends and film personalities, including Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Javed Akhtar, visited him during his hospital stay.

About Salim Khan

Salim Khan remains one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema history. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he transformed Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s with iconic films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Don, helping shape Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘angry young man’ image on screen. Even after the duo parted ways, Salim continued writing films including Angaaray, Naam, Kabzaa and Jurm.