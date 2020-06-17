Salim Khan on Abhinav Singh Kashyap: He should add my forefathers’ names in his statement

Abhinav Singh Kashyap had called Salim Khan his enemy in his social media post. Abhinav Singh Kashyap had called Salim Khan his enemy in his social media post.

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Tuesday made several revelations about how Salman Khan and his family sabotaged his career and bullied him. In his long Facebook post, the Dabangg director also mentioned Salim Khan’s name in his list of “enemies”.

Though many are seeking a reaction from the Khan family, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan maintains he doesn’t want to “waste time in reacting to what he (Kashyap) says.”

Talking to Bombay Times, Salim Khan said, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (Sure, we have destroyed his career. First, go and watch his films and then we should talk).”

“Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says. (He has added my name in his statement. Maybe he doesn’t know my father’s name. His name is Rashid Khan. He should add the names of our forefathers too)” added Khan.

Abhinav Singh Kashyap had written in his post, “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail Khan and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing.”

He further wrote, “I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017.”

Abhinav Singh Kashyap’s note came after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparked the debate of nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker also mentioned how newcomers are bullied in Bollywood.

