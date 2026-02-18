Salim Khan Health Live Updates: Salman Khan’s father on ventilator after suffering a haemorrhage; Somy Ali prays, Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar visit

Salim Khan Health Live Update: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

Salim Khan Health Live Update: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has undergone surgery at Lilavati hospital after he was rushed there by the family physician. He is stable and under close medical supervision, with doctors monitoring his condition carefully. “He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital told Indian Express.

After his hospitalisation, Salim Khan’s kids Salman Khan, Alvira, Arpita and Arbaaz Khan were seen paying a visit along with other family members like Atul Agnihotri, Ayush Sharma. Salim’s grandchildren Arhaan, Nirvaan and Alizeh Agnihotri, also looked worried as they visited the hospital.

Story continues below this ad Also read | ‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” Dr Parkar said. Sources indicate that the medical team is exercising caution given his age, and further updates are awaited. Fans and members of the film fraternity have been sending prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery as the situation continues to be closely watched. Live Updates Feb 18, 2026 12:04 PM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Famous works of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar Other than Sholay, Deewar and Don, this famous Salim–Javed duo also penned Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India. Feb 18, 2026 11:50 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: How it all started for Salim Khan Salim Khan began his journey behind the scenes as an assistant to noted film writer Abrar Alvi. It was during this phase that he crossed paths with Javed Akhtar, leading to the formation of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and influential writing duos. Together, they collaborated on nearly two dozen films, many of which went on to become massive blockbusters, leaving an enduring mark on Indian cinema. Feb 18, 2026 11:26 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Did you know Salim Khan wanted to become an actor? Hailing from a well-off family in Indore, Salim Khan moved to Mumbai in his 20s, carrying dreams of making it big as an actor. Handsome and confident, he believed that he would make a mark in the industry as an actor. After nearly a decade of struggle and being limited to minor roles, Salim Khan decided to chart a new path as a lyricist and screenwriter —one that would eventually redefine his legacy in the Indian film industry. Feb 18, 2026 11:20 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar visit Salim Khan Apart from family, friends from the industry, including actor Sanjay Dutt and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar were snapped at the hospital on Tuesday evening. Feb 18, 2026 11:10 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Salim Khan's grandkids seen visiting him Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan were also spotted at the hospital, as they dropped by to visit their grandfather. Feb 18, 2026 11:05 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Salman Khan's family at the hospital Family members of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital after the 90-year-old was admitted on Tuesday. Visuals from the hospital showed his son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan, as well as Salim Khan's daughters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, among others, arriving to check on his health and be by his side during the hospitalisation. Salim Khan's second wife, Helen, was also seen at the hospital. Feb 18, 2026 10:53 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Details about Salim Khan's doctors An official statement also shared details abou the team of doctors for Salim Khan which consists of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation. Feb 18, 2026 10:41 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Salim Khan is stable', 'under observation' As per a statement from Lilavati Hospital shared by Dr Jalil Parkar, "Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care." The statement added, "He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status." Feb 18, 2026 10:32 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Salim Khan 'suffered a haemorrhage' According to hospital officials, Salim Khan was brought in around 8.30 am on Tuesday morning after he suffered a haemorrhage. "He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital told Indian Express. Feb 18, 2026 10:31 AM IST Salim Khan Health Live News Update: What happened to Salim Khan? An official statement from the hospital confirmed on Tuesday that Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital early morning at around 8:30 am. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, where immediate medical care was initiated before he was shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd