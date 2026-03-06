Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Salim Khan is fine now’: Javed Akhtar gives an update on veteran screenwriter’s health
Javed Akhtar gave an update about his close friend and longtime screenwriting partner, Salim Khan, saying he is doing much better now.
Screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a health scare last month after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage and was subsequently hospitalized. Doctors earlier confirmed that his condition was stable and that he was being kept under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Several celebrities visited the hospital to check on the veteran screenwriter, including his longtime screenwriting partner and close friend, Javed Akhtar. Now, the lyricist has shared an update on his friend’s health.
‘Salim Khan is fine now’: Javed Akhtar
“Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.” he said at a book launch in Delhi on Thursday. Previously, Aamir Khan had also shared an update with the media about Salman Khan’s father’s health. He said, “I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. I could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family.” The actor-filmmaker further added, “Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored.”
Recently, Daisy Shah also said that the legendary screenwriter is doing much better now. She told Filmygyan, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”
Also Read | ‘You don’t become an accidental mother’: Kunal Kemmu tells actors to ‘become producers’ if they want to dictate work hours
Salman Khan seen smiling on the sets of Battle of Galwan
Back in February, when the screenwriter was hospitalized, Salman Khan was the first to visit the hospital and continued to make frequent visits along with other family members until doctors confirmed that his father was doing well. The superstar, who is also looking forward to the release of his next film Battle of Galwan, recently resumed shooting for the project. A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets recently went viral on X, where he could be seen smiling for photographers.
A day ago, a fan took to X to share the picture and captioned it, “LATEST: Megastar Salman Khan on the Sets Of Battle Of Galwan! He hasn’t looked this good since kbkj days… In this tough time he’s shooting and giving his best!”
LATEST: Megastar Salman Khan on the Sets Of Battle Of Galwan!
He hasn’t looked this good since kbkj days… In this tough time he’s shooting and giving his best!❤️#SalmanKhan #BattlOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/iZoONBW1Vl
— Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) March 4, 2026
Battle of Galwan will be releasing on April 17.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05