‘Salim Khan is fine now’: Javed Akhtar gives an update on veteran screenwriter’s health

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are known for writing iconic films such as Deewaar, Sholay, and Don, among many others.

Screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a health scare last month after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage and was subsequently hospitalized. Doctors earlier confirmed that his condition was stable and that he was being kept under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Several celebrities visited the hospital to check on the veteran screenwriter, including his longtime screenwriting partner and close friend, Javed Akhtar. Now, the lyricist has shared an update on his friend’s health.

‘Salim Khan is fine now’: Javed Akhtar

“Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.” he said at a book launch in Delhi on Thursday. Previously, Aamir Khan had also shared an update with the media about Salman Khan’s father’s health. He said, “I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. I could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family.” The actor-filmmaker further added, “Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored.”