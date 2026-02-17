Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan (90) has been admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. Son Salman Khan and family members spotted at the hospital.

By: Entertainment Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 02:20 PM IST
Salman Khan visits father Salim Khan at Lilavati.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for writing some of the most popular Hindi films from the 1970s including Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Salim is the father of popular Hindi film actor Salman Khan. Salim Khan is 90. As per a report in PTI, the veteran screenwriter was admitted on Tuesday (February 17) morning and is presently in the ICU. “He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU,” an insider told the agency. Sources say that medical tests are being run on him at present.

Salman was photographed as he made his way out of the hospital but he did not interact with the media. Salim’s son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is married to his daughter Alvira, was also seen arriving at the hospital soon after.

 

Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday in November with his family. At the time, his daughter Arpita Khan shared a bunch of photographs with her father and wrote a long note calling him her “galaxy.”

ALSO READ | ‘Gave a hit with a super-duper flop actor Amitabh Bachchan’: Javed Akhtar says he, Salim Khan had no work for 9 months after delivering 4 hits

 

Who is Salim Khan?

Salim Khan gained fame in the 1970s, along with Javed Akhtar as they established their writing duo, Salim-Javed. They established themselves after writing films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Zanjeer and soon after, delivered the biggest hit of Hindi cinema, Sholay. With subsequent films like Deewaar, Trishul, Don, Dostana, Shakti, they became the highest paid writers that Hindi cinema had ever seen. They created the iconic ‘angry young man’ for the screen which was often portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

However, the partnership fell apart in 1982 and the two went their separate ways. Javed Akhtar pursued lyric writing but Salim Khan decided to stick to script writing. After the separation, he wrote films like Naam, starring Sanjay Dutt, which brought him recognition again.

Salim Khan’s personal life

Salim Khan was married to Salma Khan when he started writing movies. Together, they are parents to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Agnihotri. A few years later, Salim Khan fell in love with Helen and in 1981, the two got married. They adopted Arpita Khan.

Salim continues to live with Salma and Helen at his residence in Mumbai.

