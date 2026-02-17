Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for writing some of the most popular Hindi films from the 1970s including Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Salim is the father of popular Hindi film actor Salman Khan. Salim Khan is 90. As per a report in PTI, the veteran screenwriter was admitted on Tuesday (February 17) morning and is presently in the ICU. “He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU,” an insider told the agency. Sources say that medical tests are being run on him at present.

Salman was photographed as he made his way out of the hospital but he did not interact with the media. Salim’s son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is married to his daughter Alvira, was also seen arriving at the hospital soon after.