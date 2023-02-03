Salim Khan says falling in love with second wife Helen was an ’emotional accident’: ‘Mera koi aisa iraada nahi tha’

Veteran writer Salim Khan fell in love with actor Helen in 1981, the two got married. But, at the time, he was already married to Salma Khan and was father to their three kids – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. In a recent chat, Salim described this as an “emotional accident” and said that it was not his intention to fall in love with her.

Salim will be seen on Arbaaz Khan’s new talk show on Bollywood Bubble and the promo for the same is out. When asked about his love story with Helen by his son Arbaaz, Salim said, “She was young, I was also young. Mera koi aisa iraada nahi tha (It was not my intention).” He added, “This is an emotional accident. Kisi ke sath bhi ho sakta hai (This can happen with anyone).”

Arbaaz also asked Salim about his love story with Salma Khan and he fondly recalled that they would meet each other secretly and when he finally went to meet her father, the entire neighbourhood came to see him. “Chhup ke milte the idhar udhar kahin. Maine kaha ki nahi, I would like to meet your parents. Jab main gaya, sab mere ko dekhne ke liye aa gaye the jaise zoo mein koi janwar aaya hai naya ki dekhne chalte hain (We would meet secretly. I said I want to meet your parents. When I went there, everyone came to see me like I was an attraction at a zoo).”

Also Read | An open letter to Shah Rukh Khan, the man who taught us to love and get back on our feet after stumbling

Salim was also asked about his split with Javed Akhtar. As Salim-Javed, the writer duo wrote some of the most popular films of the 1970s including Deewar, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Trishul, among many others. Salim said that he was “hurt” after they parted ways but acknowledged that they were not very close friends. In a recent chat with BBC Hindi, Javed had mentioned that they parted ways after 11 years and mentioned that their success was primarily the reason of their break-up.

He said, “Shuru mein jab hum nakaam log the, struggle kar rahe the, toh bilkul ek the. Koi humare aur dost nahi the, hum hi baith ke subah se shaam tak kaam karte the. Shaam ko bhi saath the, raat ko khana bhi saath hota tha. 24 mein se 15-16 hours toh saath hi hote the (In our earlier unsuccessful days, we were struggling, we were one. We did not have any other friends, we would work together from morning to evening. We would even have dinner together. Out of 24, we would spend 15-16 hours together).”