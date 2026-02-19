Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan visits father, Sangeeta Bijlani checks in at the hospital; Subhash Ghai prays for his speedy recovery

Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan’s dad, Salim Khan, is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. A team of doctors, who are treating Salim Khan, confirmed on Wednesday that the 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). The news has been deeply worrying for Salim Khan’s family, close friends, and fans alike, who have been concerned about his health and well-being.

Salman, who is very close to his father, has paid multiple visits to the hospital in the past two days. Salman Khan’s friend, Zeeshan Siddique, was seen at the hospital with Salman’s former girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani.

Several family members were seen visiting Salim on Wednesday, too. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan’s wives Salma Khan and Helen, son Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan was also spotted at the hospital.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh were spotted at Lilavati Hospital as they arrived with their elder son Nirvan Khan to visit Salim Khan. The former couple, who were married for over two decades before parting ways in 2022, share a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

Earlier, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar too visited his longtime friend and former creative partner. Actor Sanjay Dutt, Politician Rahool N Kanal, and Salman’s rumored girlfriend and close family friend Iulia Vantur also paid a visit.

Doctor’s statement on Salim Khan’s health:

On Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar from the Lilavati Hospital clarified that no surgery was performed on Salim Khan. “There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery,” he said, adding that the haemorrhage was “very minimal.”

Subhash Ghai’s prayer for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan’s health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

“Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai ( Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person),” Subhash Ghai said in a chat with ANI.

Anil Sharma prays for Salim Khan’s recovery

Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui.

Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar laut aayein. Unka kalam hamare cinema ki pehchaan hai.

Bhagwan unhe lambi aur sehatmand zindagi dein. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JmvAb183tU — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 18, 2026

Filmmaker Anil Sharma too expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan’s health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. He took to X, “Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui. Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar laut aayein. Unka kalam hamare cinema ki pehchaan hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi aur sehatmand zindagi dein. (I was deeply concerned to hear about Salim Khan saab’s health. I pray that he recovers soon and returns home at the earliest. His pen is the identity of our cinema. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.)”