Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan visits father, Sangeeta Bijlani checks in at the hospital; Subhash Ghai prays for his speedy recovery

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has sparked concern after reports of his hospitalisation, prompting family members and close friends to rush to his side.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readBengaluruFeb 19, 2026 09:41 AM IST
salim khan newsSalim Khan Health Update: Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital shared on Wednesday that Salim Khan suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and is now doing better.
Make us preferred source on Google

Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan’s dad, Salim Khan, is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. A team of doctors, who are treating Salim Khan, confirmed on Wednesday that the 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). The news has been deeply worrying for Salim Khan’s family, close friends, and fans alike, who have been concerned about his health and well-being.

Salman, who is very close to his father, has paid multiple visits to the hospital in the past two days. Salman Khan’s friend, Zeeshan Siddique, was seen at the hospital with Salman’s former girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Several family members were seen visiting Salim on Wednesday, too. Superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan’s wives Salma Khan and Helen, son Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan was also spotted at the hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh were spotted at Lilavati Hospital as they arrived with their elder son Nirvan Khan to visit Salim Khan. The former couple, who were married for over two decades before parting ways in 2022, share a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Earlier, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar too visited his longtime friend and former creative partner. Actor Sanjay Dutt, Politician Rahool N Kanal, and Salman’s rumored girlfriend and close family friend Iulia Vantur also paid a visit.

Doctor’s statement on Salim Khan’s health:

On Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar from the Lilavati Hospital clarified that no surgery was performed on Salim Khan. “There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery,” he said, adding that the haemorrhage was “very minimal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Subhash Ghai’s prayer for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan’s health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

“Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai ( Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person),” Subhash Ghai said in a chat with ANI.

Anil Sharma prays for Salim Khan’s recovery

Filmmaker Anil Sharma too expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan’s health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. He took to X, “Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui. Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar laut aayein. Unka kalam hamare cinema ki pehchaan hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi aur sehatmand zindagi dein. (I was deeply concerned to hear about Salim Khan saab’s health. I pray that he recovers soon and returns home at the earliest. His pen is the identity of our cinema. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.)”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years, claims Amar Kaushik stopped taking his calls
Maddock Films
Mrunal Thakur's ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan, lost 15 kgs to 'catch up'
Mrunal Thakur
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live: AI Impact Summit will be attended by tech leaders from around the world. (Express Photo)
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement