Salman Khan ‘displeased’ over hospital’s health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits veteran screenwriter

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. While the hospital had earlier shared a medical bulletin about his condition, it will no longer issue any updates. The move comes after his family requested that all information regarding his health remain private. Salman Khan and his family were reportedly unhappy after the hospital made a public statement about the screenwriter’s condition.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers.”

The source added, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

“It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source stated.

Salim Khan’s health

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. He was brought to the emergency department at 8:30 am by the family doctor and later shifted to the ICU for monitoring under the care of pulmonologist Dr Jalil D Parkar.

Earlier, addressing the media outside the hospital, Dr Parkar confirmed that Salim Khan was stable but had been placed on ventilator support as a precaution.

“He was having jerks and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that he would not worsen. It wasn’t because he was critical. We did the investigations that were required. Today, we have done a small procedure on him. I will not go into its details. He is fine. He is stable. He has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, I understand. That is why the process of recovery will take time,” he said.

He also clarified that no surgery was required. “There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery.”

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt visit Salim Khan

In the days since his admission, family members including Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and Helen have been seen visiting him at the hospital.

Actor Aamir Khan also arrived at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to meet the veteran screenwriter. The two later left together after checking on his health.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan leaves from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after seeing veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan, who has been admitted here. pic.twitter.com/gnOLimvIBK — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, and actor Iulia Vantur were among other celebs who visited Salim Khan.