‘Salim Khan is out of danger’: Daisy Shah shares update on writer’s health, says in touch with Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah has shared an update on Salim Khan's health. The writer was admitted to hospital on February 17 and underwent a surgical procedure.
Salim Khan’s fans prayed for his speedy recovery after the veteran writer was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Doctors informed the media that he had suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, following which surgical procedure was performed. Several Bollywood celebrities have visited the writer and his family during this time, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Now, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah has shared an update on his health.
In a recent interaction, Daisy shared that although she has not met Salim Khan and his family at the hospital, she has been in constant touch with Salman regarding his father’s health. She told Filmygyan, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”
After Salim Khan underwent surgery, the hospital issued a medical bulletin about his condition. However, according to sources quoted by Variety India, Salman Khan and his family were not happy with the hospital sharing updates about Salim’s health with the media, as they consider it a private matter. The source said, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”
The source further stated, “It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.” Since then, the hospital authorities have not shared any further updates on Salim’s health.
