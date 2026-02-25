‘Salim Khan is out of danger’: Daisy Shah shares update on writer’s health, says in touch with Salman Khan

Salim Khan’s fans prayed for his speedy recovery after the veteran writer was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Doctors informed the media that he had suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, following which surgical procedure was performed. Several Bollywood celebrities have visited the writer and his family during this time, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Now, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah has shared an update on his health.

In a recent interaction, Daisy shared that although she has not met Salim Khan and his family at the hospital, she has been in constant touch with Salman regarding his father’s health. She told Filmygyan, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”