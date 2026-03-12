Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salim Khan health update: Arbaaz Khan says veteran screenwriter ‘improving’, may be discharged soon
Salim Khan is recovering after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage last month. Son Arbaaz Khan says the veteran screenwriter is improving and may be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital soon.
Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is steadily recovering and is expected to return home soon after nearly a month in hospital. His son, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan shared the update on Wednesday night while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
The legendary writer has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital since mid-February after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage.
Arbaaz Khan shares health update
Arbaaz Khan addressed the media while leaving an iftar gathering in the city. He said the veteran writer is showing positive signs of recovery.
“He’s better now, he’s improving,” Arbaaz told reporters.
When asked about when Salim Khan might be discharged from the hospital, he added, “Soon.” The comments mark the first official statement from the Khan family since Salim Khan was hospitalised.
Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan shared health update
Earlier his longtime writing partner and close friend Javed Akhtar had shared an update on the veteran screenwriter’s health.
“Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved,” he had said at a book launch.
Actor Aamir Khan had also spoken to the media about Salim Khan’s condition after visiting the hospital.
“I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. I could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family,” Aamir said.
“Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored,” he added.
Salim Khan was hospitalised after brain haemorrhage
Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors later performed a procedure shortly after his admission.
The hospital initially released a medical bulletin about his condition but later stopped issuing updates after his family requested that all information regarding his health remain private. Salman Khan and his family were reportedly unhappy after the hospital publicly shared details about the veteran screenwriter’s condition.
About Salim Khan
Salim Khan rose to prominence in the 1970s as one half of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed. The pair penned several memorable films, including Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Zanjeer, before delivering one of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters, Sholay.
Their successful run continued with films such as Deewaar, Trishul, Don, Dostana and Shakti, which made them the highest-paid screenwriters of their era. They are also credited with shaping the ‘angry young man’ persona that became synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan on screen.
The duo eventually parted ways in 1982. After the split, Javed Akhtar shifted his focus to lyric writing, while Salim Khan continued working as a screenwriter.
Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan, and the couple have four children, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira. In 1981, he married actor Helen, and the two later adopted their daughter Arpita.
