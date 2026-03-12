Salim Khan health update: Arbaaz Khan says veteran screenwriter ‘improving’, may be discharged soon

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is steadily recovering and is expected to return home soon after nearly a month in hospital. His son, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan shared the update on Wednesday night while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

The legendary writer has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital since mid-February after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage.

Arbaaz Khan shares health update

Arbaaz Khan addressed the media while leaving an iftar gathering in the city. He said the veteran writer is showing positive signs of recovery.

“He’s better now, he’s improving,” Arbaaz told reporters.

When asked about when Salim Khan might be discharged from the hospital, he added, “Soon.” The comments mark the first official statement from the Khan family since Salim Khan was hospitalised.