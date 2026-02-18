‘Not as critical as reported’: Dr Jalil Parkar clarifies Salim Khan’s status after neurological procedure

“He is stable, doing quite well,” said Dr Jalil D Parkar, a pulmonologist at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, as he gave an update on the health of Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a legendary Bollywood screenwriter. Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, and the doctor confirmed that a neurological procedure was performed on the veteran writer. He also clarified that Salim Khan did suffer a minimal brain haemorrhage, but it was successfully managed and did not require major surgical intervention.

Speaking to the media, Dr Jalil said, “Salim Khan was admitted on Tuesday morning to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, his name is Dr Sandeep Chopra, and after seeing him in casualty and giving him some medication, we realised we need to hospitalise him and we took him to the ICU. However, he was having jerks and his blood pressure was high for which we treated him.”