‘Not as critical as reported’: Dr Jalil Parkar clarifies Salim Khan’s status after neurological procedure

Salim Khan Health Live News Update: Salim Khan's doctor clarified that the writer did suffer a minimal brain haemorrhage, but it was successfully managed and did not require major surgical intervention.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 03:07 PM IST
Salim Khan Health Live Update:: Salim Khan not critical.
“He is stable, doing quite well,” said Dr Jalil D Parkar, a pulmonologist at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, as he gave an update on the health of Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a legendary Bollywood screenwriter. Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, and the doctor confirmed that a neurological procedure was performed on the veteran writer. He also clarified that Salim Khan did suffer a minimal brain haemorrhage, but it was successfully managed and did not require major surgical intervention.

Speaking to the media, Dr Jalil said, “Salim Khan was admitted on Tuesday morning to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, his name is Dr Sandeep Chopra, and after seeing him in casualty and giving him some medication, we realised we need to hospitalise him and we took him to the ICU. However, he was having jerks and his blood pressure was high for which we treated him.”

Dr Jalil further explained that Salim Khan was put on a ventilator as a precautionary measure while doctors conducted detailed investigations and carried out the neurological procedure. Elaborating on the same, he said, “We had to put him on ventilator because we had to do some investigations. We put him on ventilator as a safe card so that his condition doesn’t worsen, so it was not that he was critical, critical as you all have said on various channels. We did the investigations that were required and today we have done a small procedure on him. I will not go into the detail of the procedure. The procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon, the procedure is called DSA.” A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) is a high-tech imaging technique used to visualize blood vessels in the brain and treat abnormalities without major open surgery.

Declaring that Salim Khan’s condition is stable, the doctor added, “The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine, he is stable, he has been shifted to the ICU and by tomorrow I think we will get him out of the ventilator.”

The doctor also shared that Salim Khan may be taken off the ventilator on Thursday, depending on his recovery. Providing further reassurance, he said, “All in all, he’s doing quite well, age is a factor we understand that is why the process of recovery takes a little time. So by tomorrow, I think, if God wishes, he will be off the ventilator.”

Addressing reports that suggested Salim Khan had suffered a serious brain haemorrhage, Dr Jalil clarified the situation and said, “Thoda sa haemorrhage hua tha, but we have tackled it, koi surgery ki zaroorat nahin hai (He did suffer a minimal haemorrhage but we have tackled it. There is no need for surgery).”

