Salim Khan discharged after spending a month in hospital

Screenwriter Salim Khan was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a a minor brain haemorrhage in February. Today marks a full month since he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17. The news of his health scare quickly became a major talking point, with Salman Khan and other family members making frequent visits to the hospital. Doctors had earlier confirmed that his condition was stable and that he was under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Over time, his condition has improved significantly, and was on the path to recovery. And now, SCREEN has exclusively learned that Salim Khan was to be discharged today. PTI reported in the afternoon that he has been discharged.

“Salim Khan is getting discharged today. It has nearly been a month since his admission. He was under Dr. Jalil Parkar’s treatment,” our source said earlier on Tuesday.

Bollywood visits Salim Khan in hospital

Over the past month, several celebrities visited him and provided updates to the media. More recently, his son Arbaaz Khan addressed reporters while leaving an iftar gathering in the city. He said the veteran writer is showing positive signs of recovery: “He’s better now, he’s improving,” Arbaaz told reporters.

Earlier, Salim Khan’s longtime screenwriting partner and close friend, Javed Akhtar, also offered an update: “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved,” he said at a book launch in Delhi. Aamir Khan had also visited Salim Khan in hospital and shared his thoughts with the media: “I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. I could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family,” Aamir said. “Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored,” he added.

Earlier reports suggested that Salman Khan and his family were reportedly unhappy when the hospital publicly shared details about Salim Khan’s condition. The hospital had initially released a medical bulletin but later stopped issuing updates at the family’s request, asking that all information regarding his health to remain private.

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About Salim Khan

Salim Khan rose to prominence in the 1970s as one half of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed. The pair penned several memorable films, including Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Zanjeer, before delivering one of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters, Sholay. Their successful run continued with films such as Deewaar, Trishul, Don, Dostana, and Shakti, making them the highest-paid screenwriters of their era. They are also credited with shaping the ‘angry young man’ persona that became synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan on screen. The duo eventually parted ways in 1982.

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Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan, and the couple has four children: Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Alvira. In 1981, he married actor Helen, and the two later adopted their daughter Arpita.