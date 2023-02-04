Salim Khan says he was always confident Salman Khan was going to be a star, but was scared for him: ‘If anyone can harm him…’ 

Veteran writer Salim Khan is still known as one of the most successful screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. Credited with shaping the trend of Hindi movies in the 1970s along with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim-Javed did the unthinkable when they got directors, producers and stars to acknowledge that it was their scripts that were making movies successful. So, when in the late 1980s, his son Salman Khan ventured into the movies, Salim Khan had some reservations, but he was confident that Salman was going to be a star. In a recent chat with his son Arbaaz Khan for Bollywood Bubble, Salim shared that he wanted Salman to finish his education before he stepped into the movie industry, but as soon as he saw his first film, he knew that he had all the “star qualities.”

He shared, “When I saw his first film toh mujhe yeh laga ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar yeh bhi sath sath tha ki main iski nature ko bhi janta tha. He never took anything seriously. He has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai (When I saw his first film, I knew that he had all the qualities of a star but I also knew his nature. He never took anything seriously. He has all the potential. I knew he would become a star 100 percent and if anyone can harm, it is Salman himself).” Salman first appeared in the movies in a supporting role in Rekha’s Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. His first lead role was in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya.

Salim added that Salman should continue to focus on his career and take it seriously. “As an actor, he has improved,” he said, and added that he appreciated Salman’s work in Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. When Arbaaz asked if Salim felt he had made any contributions to Salman’s career, he said, “Mera contribution yeh hai ki main batata hun ki yeh mat karo. Yeh unme se hain ki inko problem ke baad pata lagta hai. Mujhe kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki mera experience yeh kehta hai ki yeh nahi ho sakega toh vahin main rokna chahta hun (My contribution is that I tell him what not to do. He is the sort of person who recognises problems after it is already too late. Because of my experience, I can sometimes tell that this is not right so I want to stop him).” Salim added that selecting a good script is the most important thing for Salman, where he gets a chance to perform. “Sabse important yeh hai ki yeh achi script kare (The most important thing is that he picks good scripts),” he said.

Arbaaz then asked his father if he feels his other children aren’t as successful as Salman. He asked, “Aapko disappointment lagta hai ki baaki ke bachche utna nahi achieve kar paye (Do you ever feel disappointed that other kids could not achieve as much)?” To this, Salim Khan said that he is glad that his children are working hard and trying. “Agar unka effort dekhta hun main kayi martaba ki yeh bhi koshish kar rahe hain. Inhone bhi itni mehnat ki toh mujhe lagta hai ki kuch na kuch hoga. I am a very optimistic person also. Most important toh yeh hai ki kar rahe hain, apna time waste nahi kar rahe (If I look at their effort, I am happy that they are trying. They have also worked hard so I feel something will happen. I am a very optimistic person. The most important thing is that they are doing something and not wasting their time),” he said.

Salim Khan has five children – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. Arbaaz and Sohail are also in the film business and have been actors, directors and producers.