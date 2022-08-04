Salma Khan and Helen sing for Arpita Khan as she cuts her birthday cake, fans miss Salman Khan as family parties together

August 4, 2022 1:32:46 pm
Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 3. Salman Khan’s sister hosted a birthday bash for her family and friends. Husband Aayush Sharma and kids Ahil and Ayat Sharma, Helen and Salma Khan, and brother Sohail Khan were seen as she cut her birthday cake. A photo from the cake cutting event was shared by Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
A few more videos and photos were shared by the guests at the party. Ahil was seen lending a helping hand as Arpita cut the cake, while Sohail was holding baby Ayat. Helen and Salma Khan were seen singing the happy birthday song with other guests.
In a few videos from the party, Arpita was also seen dancing with her close friends, Genelia D’Souza and Kanchi Kaul. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh who was very close friends of Arpika shared lovely birthday wishes too.
Other family members like Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan-Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri-Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri also posed with the birthday girl.
Arpita’s close friend and actor Katrina Kaif also shared warm wishes for her. Katrina shared an old photo with Arpita and wrote, “Dearest one always be u, your the best.. happiest happiest birthday to u.”
Actor and husband Aayush Sharma too shared a click of Arpita and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mad-Hatter @arpitakhansharma .. may you keep proving every year that age is just a number.”
Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Arpita!
