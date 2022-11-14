Salaam Venky trailer: Kajol’s bittersweet film on mother-son relationship sees Aamir Khan’s cameo

The trailer of Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, just dropped. The film focuses on a mother who fights through every challenge her ailing son faces and helps him live life to the fullest.

Helmed by Revathy, the trailer of Salaam Venky showcases Kajol as a mother and actor Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh aka Venky, who share a close bond. Venky’s health is deteriorating quickly, yet he is prepared to fight for every moment of happiness, just like his mother. The trailer is bittersweet, with moments of laughter and tears, as Kajol sets about trying to make her son’s life memorable. Aamir Khan features at the end of the promo as well.

Speaking about the film, veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy had said in a statement, “Salaam Venky is a project that is extremely close to my heart. I’ve always believed that mothers are real heroes and through Salaam Venky, it’s my absolute pleasure to be able to tell this incredible true story of a similar mother and her unconditional love for her son.”

Kajol added, “I feel, I am very fortunate to play the role of Sujata in Salaam Venky and also being directed by Revathy. Since the day I heard about the idea of the film, it touched my heart too deeply and I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of this wonderful story.”

Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga (2021). She is also making her web debut and will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky will release on December 9.