Sakshi Tanwar adopts a baby girl, names her Dityaa

Dangal fame Sakshi Tanwar has adopted a nine months old baby girl. (Photo: Sakshiholic/Twitter)

Film and television actor Sakshi Tanwar has adopted a baby girl and has named her Dityaa which is another name of Goddess Lakshmi. The baby girl is just nine months old and as the actor puts it, “is the answer to all her prayers”.

The Dangal fame actor shared the news with TOI and said, “With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family I have adopted a baby girl, who will soon turn nine months old. I am delighted to share my happiness with everyone as I welcome this bundle of joy into my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life. My family and I are elated to embrace Dityaa. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life.”

Sakshi, last seen as a mother of four daughters in Dangal, has joined the likes of Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon, Nikhil Advani and Neelam Kothari who too have adopted baby girls.

