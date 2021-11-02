Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan pays tribute to Divya Bharti’s father: ‘Miss you dad’

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s second wife Warda Khan, wrote an Instagram post remembering Om Prakash, father of Divya Bharti. Sajid was previously married to Divya, and hence, Om Prakash happened to be his father-in-law. Om Prakash reportedly passed away on October 30.

Sharing two clicks with Om Prakash, Warda wrote in the caption, “Will Miss u Dad! #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong,” giving strength to Divya Bharti’s younger brother, Kunal.

Divya Bharti was married to Sajid Nadiadwala from 1992-1993. After her death, Sajid continued to stay close to her family and reportedly took care of her parents, including Om Prakash.

Sajid owns the productions banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd. His first production was 1992 film Zulm Ki Hukumat starring Dharmendra and Govinda. Sajid is credited to bring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a project for the first time, in Waqt Hamara Hai (1993). Akshay and Suniel went on to become a hit onscreen collaborators in several movies eventually.

Sajid tied the knot with Divya Bharti, who was a sensation in early 1990s. Divya passed away ten months later after an “accidental fall” from her balcony. She was 19. Sajid later married Warda Khan, then a journalist in 2000.

As a producer, Sajid Nadiadwala has hits like Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, 2 States, Heropanti, Tamasha, Baaghi, Super 30 and dozens more to his credit. Sajid turned a writer with Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull (2010) and a director with Salman Khan starrer Kick (2014).

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming productions are 83, Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2. His production Chhichhore recently won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.