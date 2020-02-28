Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite for Heropanti 2

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Friday announced that Tiger Shroff will star in Heropanti 2. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Friday announced that Tiger Shroff will star in Heropanti 2.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Friday announced that the banner is turning Heropanti into a franchise and the star of the first film, Tiger Shroff will return for Heropanti 2.

Heropanti 2 will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

The production house made the announcement on Twitter.

“From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Collision symbol. Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2. Top hat starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021,” the post read.

The makers also shared Tiger Shroff’s first look from the film.

Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Sabbir Khan directed the movie.

