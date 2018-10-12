Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Sajid Khan steps down as director of Housefull 4 amid sexual harassment allegations

Sajid Khan, who has been accused of harassment by three women, has stepped down from his directorial position of Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar had already requested the producers of the film to cancel all shoots until further investigation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 12:55:25 pm

sajid khan harassment allegations Sajid Khan steps down as director of Housefull 4 amid harassment allegations.

Amid sexual harassment allegations by a journalist, an actress and an assistant director, Sajid Khan on Friday shared a statement on Twitter, saying that he will be stepping down as the director of Housefull 4. His message reads, “I must take moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post.”

His full statement reads, “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of the film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out.”

Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of Housefull 4 had already requested the producers of the film to cancel further shoots until the truth is out.

Akshay on Friday shared a statement on Twitter, saying he will “not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.” He also wrote, “This is something that requires stringent action.”

Housefull 4 also stars Nana Patekar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta.

Earlier today, Twinkle Khanna shared on Twitter, “Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 was set to release around Diwali 2019.

