Sajid Khan cracked lewd jokes openly, was rude to women: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu has come down heavily on director Sajid Khan, saying he created a humiliating environment for women on the set of Humshakals. Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, an actress and an assistant director.

Bipasha had refused to participate in the promotion of Humshakals in 2014, and it was reported that she was not happy with her character.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Bipasha Basu revealed it was because of Sajid’s indecent behaviour that she decided to disassociate herself from the film.

“I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout. It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me. He cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls. (Though) never ever did the same with me,” she said.

While Bipasha maintained she never experienced any direct harassment by Sajid, the actor had decided Humshakals would be her last film with the director.

“I had sworn never to work in a humiliating environment for women ever again after Humshakals. Everyone knows I dissociated from the film for exactly this reason. I made it loud and clear,” she said.

Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted that the shoot of his upcoming comedy Housefull 4 with Sajid Khan has been cancelled until further investigation. Minutes later, Sajid tweeted that there was a lot of “pressure” on his family and the Housefull 4 team in the wake of these allegations, and he felt it was his “moral responsibility” to step down from the director’s chair until he proved his innocence.

