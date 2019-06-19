Saiyami Kher joins the cast of Anurag Kashyap’s next

After Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher has joined Anurag Kashyap’s next untitled film. The Mirzya actor will be seen playing the female lead in the movie.

Advertising

Without divulging any details about the film, Saiyami in a statement expressed her excitement of working with Kashyap. She said, “Yes, I am currently shooting for the film. It has still not sunk in that I am in an Anurag Kashapy film. It’s an understatement to say that I am extremely excited to be a part of this project. Can’t really talk too much about the film right now.”

Saiyami Kher has earlier worked with noted filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in her Bollywood debut Mirzya, The film also marked the debut of Harshvardhan Kapoor. She also acted in Telugu movie Rey and Marathi film Mauli. And, now she is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Original Breathe, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Also read | Roshan Mathew lands Anurag Kashyap’s new film

Advertising

Last week, Anurag Kashyap, in a cryptic tweet, hinted about a new project under his new production banner. “New company, New film, New beginnings…” he tweeted. His previous production company Phantom Films was dissolved after sexual assault allegations against one of the partners, Vikas Bahl.

Starring Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher, the yet-to-be-titled film is being shot in Mumbai.