Chetak Screen Awards 2026 | Saiyaara singer Faheem Abdullah kept giving exams till last minute before film’s success: ‘Don’t know if I’m going to be successful’

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai on Sunday evening, Faheem Abdullah won the award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for crooning the title track of Saiyaara. Though Faheem couldn’t attend the ceremony to collect his award, Saiyaara’s director Mohit Suri accepted it on his behalf and also shared Faheem’s journey, revealing how his life changed after the film’s success.

Speaking at the awards night, Mohit explained how Faheem didn’t give up on appearing for exams even when he wanted to become a singer, as he wasn’t sure of attaining success in the highly competitive space. The director said, “When I met Faheem, he kept giving exams again and again. I kept asking him, ‘What are you giving these exams for?’ He told me, ‘I don’t know what is going to happen with my career and I don’t know if I’m going to be successful.’ Him and Arslan Nizami were working on Atul Setu before this film happened. Now winning this award validates the fact that you don’t need to get that job. You are going to be successful in this world.”