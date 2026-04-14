Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Ahaan Panday thanks the audience for loving Saiyaara, Aneet Padda says the film gave them the space to discover themselves

Both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda took home the awards for Best Breakthrough Actor and Actress, respectively, at Chetak Screen Awards 2026.

Before its release, no one could have predicted that Saiyaara would become a trailblazing romantic film. Similarly, no one expected that its leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, would receive such overwhelming love and recognition from fans. But not only did the film capture hearts, it also garnered critical acclaim, with both actors winning Breakthrough Actor awards at the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026.

Although the leads were busy filming their upcoming projects and couldn’t be present physically to collect their trophies, they expressed their excitement through a heartfelt video message.

Ahaan Panday, visibly grateful, said: “Winning the Breakthrough Star of the Year (Male) feels incredibly special. The Screen Awards have always been known to celebrate hard work and transparency, so I’m truly, truly grateful for this honour. I’ve grown up watching the Screen Awards, and this means the world to me.”