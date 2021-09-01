Saira Banu was under stress after Dilip Kumar’s death, spokesperson Faisal Farooqui reveals

Saira Banu and late actor Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday said ‘there is nothing to worry’ after the Padosan actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Hinduja hospital earlier this week following complaints of low blood pressure. An official from the hospital informed that the actor is “doing well.”

“She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” shared Farooqui. He also shared that late Dilip Kumar’s death had taken a toll on her.

“Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle,” Farooqui revealed, adding, “Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall she is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending.” He also said that Saira Banu didn’t have a heart attack but only chest congestion.

Saira Banu’s husband Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 this year.