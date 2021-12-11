Teary-eyed Saira Banu makes rare public appearance on Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary, is consoled by Dharmendra. Watch

Former actor Saira Banu made a rare public appearance on her late husband Dilip Kumar’s 99th birth anniversary on Saturday. She paid a visit to filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods institute, where students paid tribute to Dilip Kumar with a mural commemorating the legendary actor. In a video shared online, Saira Banu got emotional and broke down. She was consoled by Subhash Ghai and Dharmendra.

In another video, Saira was seen kissing a frame that had Dilip Kumar’s hand print. She also posed next to a painting featuring him. Dharmendra was also seen paying tribute to the late actor. Saira and Dilip were married for 55 years. He died on July 7 this year.

In an interview with PTI, Saira Banu said she still believes that he is walking side-by-side with her. “I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried),” she said. Remembering his past birthdays, she added, “The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is.”

Saira Banu had shared screen space with Dilip Kumar in quite a few films such as Sagina, Bairaag and Gopi, before their marriage in 1966. The actor said that the memories of over five decades she spent with Kumar is what keeps her going. “(I believe) he is walking side-by-side with me with his hands in mine. He is very much there, that’s the way I think and that is the way I want to live and be alive. It is unimaginable for me to walk without him, you know, we have shared a life together. It’s been 55-56 years of togetherness,” she added. “Every marriage has ups and downs but we had a wonderful happy time together. He has been so supportive in my life. It has been my good fortune to have shared my life with him. I will always treasure him. He will always and always be alive for me,” she concluded.

With inputs from PTI