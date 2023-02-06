Saira Banu says Lata Mangeshkar shared ‘minutest’ details of her life; reveals she fell off her chair after watching Lata’s interview

On singer Lata Mangeshkar‘s first death anniversary, veteran actor Saira Banu took a trip down memory lane and fondly recalled the bond shared by her, Lata and Dilip Kumar. Saira also narrated an incident from 1974 when Dilip introduced Lata as his sister in London.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saira said, “She (Lata) has been my voice totally in films. I have been fortunate enough to start with her voice in my very first film Junglee. She recorded my first song ‘Ja Ja Ja Mere Bachpan’. I was fortunate enough that I watched an interview of hers a couple of years later, and when asked which heroine she thought her voice suited the most, Lata ji replied, ‘Saira Banu’. I literally fell off my chair.”

Talking about Dilip and Lata’s close equation, Saira said, “It was a different scenario at that time. Both of them would travel together in the same train for work. They were like brother sister.”

Saira Banu then explained what happened at Royal Albert Hall in London in 1974 when Lata Mangeshkar became the first Indian to perform live at the venue. “It was all beautifully arranged. Dilip saab was the person introducing her on stage. Dilip sahab said ‘Yeh meri chhoti si behen.’ He said that in London! He continued, ‘Bauhaut hi mukhtasar si (it means small, doll-like)’ Then she sang. It was historical.”

Saira said that the trio was in constant touch with each other till the very end of their respective lives. She revealed that they shared with each other the minutest details and would also get into the details about their health, doctor and medicines.

However, Saira Banu said that she is upset because she will not be able to attend an event marking Lata Mangeshkar’s first death anniversary. “The doctors have advised me to be on complete rest and not go outside. I would have loved to be there at this event in Mumbai,” she added.