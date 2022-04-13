Saira Banu says she is extremely distressed after losing Dilip Kumar: ‘I need him so desperately in my life’

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Tuesday said that she is yet to come to terms with the death of her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The actor passed away in July 2021.

Saira told TOI that she is feeling extremely distressed and that she can’t cope with the loss of Dilip. She said that everything was ‘fine’ when it was just the two of them together, and that she loved sitting at home with Dilip. Now, Saira says she doesn’t want to step out. Asked if she would feel lost in a crowd, the actor said, “I wouldn’t feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life.” She said that others would have possibly come out of such a phase, but her attachment was ‘stronger’. “Sahab was an extraordinary man,” she added.

Dharmendra had earlier expressed his concern about Saira Banu as she was not answering his calls. He added that he can only hope that she is in good health. Shatrughan Sinha had said, “After Dilip Saab, she has gone into a shell. We all lost the greatest actor. But she lost much more. I want her to know my wife and I are there for her if she needs us.”

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married on October 11, 1966. Saira had earlier told Hindustan Times, “For me, it was always Saab, no one else. I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I’m very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that’s what my marriage has been a perfect dream.”