Thursday, July 07, 2022

Saira Banu recalls falling in love with Dilip Kumar at the age of 12, says she leaves the room if his films are playing on television

Saira Banu said that she cannot get herself to move on after the death of her husband, Dilip Kumar, to whom she was married for over 50 years and first became infatuated with at the age of 12.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 9:39:52 am
saira banuSaira Banu with Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive)

Saira Banu remembered her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on the first anniversary of his death. The legendary star died at the age of 98 last year, bringing to an end a marriage that lasted nearly six decades.

In an article written for News18, Saira Banu recalled falling in love with the star at the age of 12, and feeling privileged to have been able to have ‘jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar’. She wrote that not a single day goes by that she comes across people who don’t remember him, as she tries to ‘move on’ in vain.

Also read |‘Saira Banu has gone into a shell after Dilip Kumar’s death, does not answer calls’: Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra express concern

“It has been the most difficult year of my life,” she wrote. “Without Dilip saab my world is meaningless and empty. This is the only reality that I don’t want to come to terms with. There hasn’t been a single day that I have come across people who don’t remember him.”

She wrote that she was able to move on after the deaths of her grandmother, her mother, and her brother, but she just can’t seem to come to terms with the passing of her husband. “From the time I wake up, seeing the empty space beside me in the bed we shared for over five and a half decades, till night falls, I have to live with the knowledge that I should consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf saab with me for 56 years,” she continued, confessing that she leaves the room whenever she notices someone in her staff watching one of Dilip Kumar’s films on the television.

Saira Banu would provide regular updates about Dilip Kumar’s health in the final years of his life, and has always been vocal about her adoration for him. Following his death, she grieved privately for several months, and has since made only rare public appearances.

