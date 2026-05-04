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Saira Banu recalls Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar’s bond as she meets Hema Malini, see photos
Saira Banu, in her recent Instagram post, recalled meeting Hema Malini for the first time and how she was left 'simply mesmerised by her beauty.'
Veteran actor Saira Banu recently took to social media to share a deeply personal and nostalgic note dedicated to fellow screen legend Hema Malini, as the duo had a reunion recently. Saira Banu offered a rare glimpse into a friendship that has gracefully endured across decades of Indian cinema.
Recalling a recent visit from Hema Malini, Saira Banu drew a touching parallel between the present and the past.
“It does not feel so long ago that Hema had come to see me at my home, accompanied by her cousin Prabha… and yet, when I heard that she’s coming again…my heart was happy,” wrote Saira Banu.
She fondly remembered their first meeting in 1966 on the sets of Deewana alongside Raj Kapoor, describing how she was instantly struck by Hema’s beauty. “I was quite simply mesmerised by her beauty—there is no other word that feels as true,” she added.
Her note went on to revisit cherished memories from their time together at the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam, where the two actors stayed in adjacent rooms. Those days, she shared, were filled with long conversations on a verandah—discussing everything from beauty routines to life’s small yet meaningful details, often joined by their mothers who brought wisdom and warmth to their exchanges.
What stands out most in Saira Banu’s reflection is the enduring nature of their bond. She expressed how their friendship has required no effort to sustain, remaining rooted in mutual understanding and familiarity that time has not diminished. In her words, some relationships are simply lived rather than maintained.
She also fondly mentioned Dharmendra, recalling his warmth and deep respect for her late husband, Dilip Kumar. These shared connections, she noted, further highlight the quiet strength of relationships built on sincerity and unspoken affection.
See Saira Banu’s photos with Hema Malini:
View this post on Instagram
Saira Banu concluded her note on a reflective note, observing that not everything precious belongs to the past—some bonds continue to live on, unchanged and deeply meaningful.
This isn’t the first time Hema Malini has featured on Saira Banu’s Instagram, as the veteran star has often shared heartfelt posts celebrating their long-standing bond. Time and again, Saira Banu has revisited cherished memories with Hema, while also fondly remembering Dharmendra and his warm, affectionate equation with her late husband Dilip Kumar.
See more posts of Saira Banu with Hema Malini and Dharmendra:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Actor Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89.
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