Saira Banu recalls Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar’s bond as she meets Hema Malini, see photos

Veteran actor Saira Banu recently took to social media to share a deeply personal and nostalgic note dedicated to fellow screen legend Hema Malini, as the duo had a reunion recently. Saira Banu offered a rare glimpse into a friendship that has gracefully endured across decades of Indian cinema.

Recalling a recent visit from Hema Malini, Saira Banu drew a touching parallel between the present and the past.

“It does not feel so long ago that Hema had come to see me at my home, accompanied by her cousin Prabha… and yet, when I heard that she’s coming again…my heart was happy,” wrote Saira Banu.