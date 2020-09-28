Saira Banu on Pak government’s move to conserve Dilip Kumar’s home: I hope this time the dream comes true

The ancestral property of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor will be converted to museums. (Photo: Express archive)

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to buy the ancestral house of veteran actor Dilip Kumar so that they can conserve the historic building. Kumar’s wife and former actor Saira Banu has welcomed the move.

While speaking to ET Times, Banu said, “I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true.”

“It has come up so many times in the past, and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy,” Saira Banu concluded.

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral property, which is currently in a dilapidated condition, is in present-day Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region. Located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area, the house is over 100 years old, and the Pakistani government wants to refurbish it and convert it into a museum of sorts for cinema lovers.

