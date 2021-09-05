Saira Banu out of ICU, not battling depression, says doctor

Saira Banu’s doctor Nitin Gokhale has denied some reports suggesting Saira Banu is not letting doctors perform angiography and is also battling depression in the wake of the death of her husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

The yesteryear actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital last week.

“Saira-ji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography. The angiography, as I told you last time, will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of her saying ‘no’ to it?” Dr Gokhale told the Times of India.

He also revealed that she is no longer in the ICU. “She’s gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine,” he added.

Earlier, Saira and late Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson and family friend Faisal Faaroqui had said, “Saira Ji’s doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography, but that’s not urgent. But we are going with what the doctor says. All said and done, Saira ji is stable and should be out of the hospital soon.”