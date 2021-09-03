Saira Banu to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow: Hospital officials

Late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife and senior actor Saira Banu was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital after she complained of chest congestion earlier this week. She was kept in ICU for the past few days, and though stable, she was under observation for several health-related issues like low blood pressure. Banu also required an angiography for an issue with her left ventricular.

Today, an official from the hospital informed indianexpress.com that the 77-year-old actor was treated for the left ventricular failure with ischaemia.

The official said, “Saira Banu was treated for left ventricular failure with ischaemia and is out of crisis. She will probably be shifted out of the ICU tomorrow as conveyed by the treating consultant Dr. Nitin Gokhale.”

On Thursday, Saira Banu’s spokesperson and family friend Faisal Faaroqui had said that she might need a procedure for her left ventricular but the doctors would take a call.

He had said, “Saira Ji’s doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography, but that’s not urgent. But we are going with what the doctor says. All said and done, Saira ji is stable and should be out of the hospital soon.”

Saira Banu lost her husband, veteran actor Dilip Kumar on July 7. He was 98.