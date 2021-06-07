Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon: Saira Banu

Actor Saira Banu on Monday took to Twitter to share an health update about her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She also urged fans not to believe in rumours surrounding the health of the 98-year-old Bollywood actor.

Saira Banu’s note read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is one of the doctors treating Dilip Kumar, interacted with the media on Monday evening. He told reporters, “His health is much better now. His oxygen saturation has improved. The fluid has reduced and his breathing difficulty has also reduced.”

The doctor added, “Saira ji is with him. She’s also happy with his improvement. So whatever procedure we wanted to do, we will put that on hold for now. If he continues to improve at this rate and if the fluid reduces, we might discharge him soon. We are happy with his improvement. He might get discharged in 2-3 days.”

Dilip Kumar was admitted on Sunday morning to Hinduja Hospital in Khar after complaining of breathing issues.