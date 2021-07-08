Saira Banu’s first words after Dilip Kumar’s death: ‘God snatched away my reason for living’

Actor Dilip Kumar’s demise has left legions of his fans and colleagues broken-hearted. Actor Dharmendra, who was a close friend of Yusuf Sahab, as Dilip was fondly called, shared an emotional note on his friend’s passing.

Dharmendra wrote, “Saira ne jab kaha. ‘Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai’ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (When Saira said, ‘Dharam, see, Sahab is blinking’, friends, my heart broke into a million pieces. May God bless my friend with heaven).”

He then shared, “Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par kaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon … (Friends, I don’t know how to show-off but I couldn’t control my feelings. I consider them my own so I say it…)”

Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. As per Peeping Moon, Dr Jalil Parkar shared that the first words by Saira after Dilip’s passing were, “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.”

Later in the day, Saira thanked the authorities for according Dilip Kumar a state funeral. She shared this message via Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account. “Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. – Saira Banu Khan.”

Everyone from President Ram Nath Kovind to PM Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the legendary actor. Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Saira Banu, condoling Dilip Kumar’s death. Calling him the ‘first Khan’ of Indian cinema, he wrote, “His distinguished contribution to the Indian cinema will always be remembered by the people of our country and by all the Hindi film lovers all over the world.” Offering condolences, he added, “May God give you all the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.”