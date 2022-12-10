scorecardresearch
Saira Banu gets emotional at film festival honouring Dilip Kumar’s legacy. See video, photos 

Film Heritage Foundation has organised a two-day festival titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes to celebrate the late actor's 100th birth anniversary.

Saira Banu and Dilip KumarActor Saira Banu got emotional as she attended film festival Hero Of Heroes, which honours her late husband Dilip Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

It was an emotional moment for veteran actor Saira Banu as she arrived on Saturday at the film festival organised by Film Heritage Foundation to celebrate her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 100 birth anniversary.

As Saira arrived, she noticed the life-size poster of Dilip Kumar and could help but touch it gently. A visibly emotional Saira held back tears on the red carpet. The two-day film festival kickstarted in Mumbai on Saturday.

Many celebrities marked their attendance to celebrate the legendary actor. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Divya Dutta, Ramesh Sippy and many others were present to honour Dilip Kumar’s legacy.

 

During the film festival, iconic films of Dilip such as Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982), will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Check out the photos from the film festival here

Dilip Kumar Many celebrities like Divya Dutta, Waheeda Rehman came to celebrate the late actor Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Asha Parekh Actor Asha Parekh, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy meet Saira Banu. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Saira Banu An emotional Saira Banu at the Hero of Heroes film festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Saira Banu Actor Saira Banu poses at the red carpet at the Dilip Kumar: Hero Of Heroes film festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Waheeda Rehman Actor Waheeda Rehman in a conversation at the film festival celebrating late actor Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Saira Banu Actor Saira Banu touched her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar’s photograph at the Hero of Heroes film festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Speaking about the festival, Saira had earlier told PTI, “They could not have chosen a more apt title to commemorate India’s greatest actor — ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’. He was my favourite hero from the time I was 12 years old when I first saw him in ‘Aan’ in technicolor. It will be a joy to watch him back on the big screen, larger than life, like he has been in my life.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021 after a prolonged illness.

