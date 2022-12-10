Saira Banu gets emotional at film festival honouring Dilip Kumar’s legacy. See video, photos 

It was an emotional moment for veteran actor Saira Banu as she arrived on Saturday at the film festival organised by Film Heritage Foundation to celebrate her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 100 birth anniversary.

As Saira arrived, she noticed the life-size poster of Dilip Kumar and could help but touch it gently. A visibly emotional Saira held back tears on the red carpet. The two-day film festival kickstarted in Mumbai on Saturday.

Many celebrities marked their attendance to celebrate the legendary actor. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Divya Dutta, Ramesh Sippy and many others were present to honour Dilip Kumar’s legacy.

During the film festival, iconic films of Dilip such as Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982), will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Speaking about the festival, Saira had earlier told PTI, “They could not have chosen a more apt title to commemorate India’s greatest actor — ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’. He was my favourite hero from the time I was 12 years old when I first saw him in ‘Aan’ in technicolor. It will be a joy to watch him back on the big screen, larger than life, like he has been in my life.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021 after a prolonged illness.