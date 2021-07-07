Saira Banu didn’t have a life beyond Dilip Kumar: Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday took to Twitter to mourn the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In an emotional note posted on Twitter, Mangeshkar remarked that Kumar has left behind a lot of memories.

“यूसुफ़ भाई आज अपनी छोटीसी बहन को छोड़के चले गए.. यूसुफ़ भाई क्या गए, एक युग का अंत हो गया. मुझे कुछ सूझ नहीं रहा. मैं बहुत दुखी हूँ, नि:शब्द हूँ.कई बातें कई यादें हमें देके चले गए (My brother Yusuf has passed away, leaving me behind. It is like an end of an era. Your passing away is unfathomable. I am very sad. I don’t have any words. You have left us behind with a lot of memories),” she tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar also heaped praise on Saira Banu for taking care of Dilip Kumar until his last breath. She said Banu’s life revolved around the legendary actor.

Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar greet each other at an event. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar pose for photographers at an event. (Photo: Express Archive)

A candid picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive)

“यूसुफ़ भाई पिछले कई सालों से बिमार थे, किसीको पहचान नहीं पाते थे ऐसे वक़्त सायरा भाभीने सब छोड़कर उनकी दिन रात सेवा की है उनके लिए दूसरा कुछ जीवन नहीं था. ऐसी औरत को मैं प्रणाम करती हूँ और यूसुफ़ भाई कीं आत्मा को शान्ति मिले ये दुआ करती हूँ. (He was sick since a long time. He wasn’t able to recognise anyone. In such a time, his wife Saira Banu was always with him, served him every day and night. She did not have a life beyond him. I really want to pay my respect and tribute to her. I hope and wish my brother Yusuf’s soul rests in peace),” Lata Mangeshkar concluded.

A picture of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)

Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness.