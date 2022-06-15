scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Saira Banu breaks down as she accepts award on Dilip Kumar’s behalf: ‘This is why I don’t like attending functions…’

Veteran actor Saira Banu broke down after she accepted the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award for her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar. She said that she believes he is with her every step of the way 'otherwise I can't survive'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 10:00:03 am
dilip kumar in icu for pneumoniaSaira Banu accepts Dilip Kumar's Bharat Ratna Award (Photo: Twitter)

Veteran actor Saira Banu broke down after she accepted the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. At the event on Tuesday, she said that he ‘was still here’. The couple had gotten married in 1966 and were married for 56 years. Dilip Kumar passed away in July 2021.

As she accepts the bouquet of flowers, Saira Banu gets even more emotional and wiped her tears. She later broke down as Ramdas Athawale talked about Dilip Kumar and how she stood by him his whole life. Saira mentioned that this is the reason she does not like attending events as it makes her feel even more emotional.

Also Read |'Saira Banu has gone into a shell after Dilip Kumar's death, does not answer calls': Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra express concern

 

She addressed the press later and said, “Dilip Sahab has been the ‘Kohinoor’ for Hindustan. So ‘Kohinoor’ should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna.” She added, “He’s still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it’s the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life. I will never think that he’s not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge– mera Kohinoor (He is with me, will always be here as my pillar of support- my Kohinoor).”

Saira Banu has maintained a low profile after Dilip Kumar passed away last year. She had earlier told Times Of India that she is feeling extremely distressed and that she can’t cope with the loss of Dilip. She said that everything was ‘fine’ when it was just the two of them together, and that she loved sitting at home with Dilip. Now, Saira says she doesn’t want to step out. Asked if she would feel lost in a crowd, the actor said, “I wouldn’t feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life.” She said that others would have possibly come out of such a phase, but her attachment was ‘stronger’. “Sahab was an extraordinary man,” she added.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married on October 11, 1966, and weathered numerous storms and controversies together.

