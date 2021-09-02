Saira Banu advised angiography, Dharmendra says she must be feeling the void after Dilip Kumar’s death

Late Dilip Kumar’s wife and senior actor Saira Banu was admitted in the Hinduja Hospital after she complained of chest congestion. Saira Banu has been in the ICU for the past three days, and though stable, she is being kept under observation.

Saira Banu’s family friend Faisal Farooqui told indianexpress.com, “Saira ji is admitted to the hospital and the doctors have advised a few tests. Saira Ji’s doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography, but that’s not urgent. But we are going with what the doctor says. All said and done, Saira ji is stable and should be out of the hospital soon.”

Earlier too, Faisal Farooqui had released a statement on the subject and said, “She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra recently opened up to the Entertainment Times about how Saira’s ill health has left him concerned.

“I couldn’t reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well…I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away. Sab kuch khaali khaali lag raha hoga (She must be feeling the void),” Dharmendra said of his contemporary.

Credited as India’s first method actor, Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7. After the legendary actor’s death, Dharmendra was among the first few to meet Saira Banu to offer condolences. Talking about the emotional moment, he had written on social media, “Saira ne jab kaha. ‘Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai’ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (When Saira said, ‘Dharam, see, Sahab is blinking’, friends, my heart broke into a million pieces. May God bless my friend with heaven).”

He had added, “Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par kaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon … (Friends, I don’t know how to show-off but I couldn’t control my feelings. I consider them my own so I say it…)”.