Saina trailer: Parineeti Chopra promises to break the Great Wall of China in her quest for No 1 title

It took several stepping stones for actor Parineeti Chopra to get into playing the titular role in Saina Nehwal’s upcoming biopic, titled Saina. But, seeing the film’s trailer, we are just glad that she came onboard. Parineeti seems to have nailed the look in the trailer.

After days of teasing fans with the first look video, the makers of Saina dropped its trailer on Monday. And in the 2.3-minute Saina trailer, we are shown glimpses of everything the sportsperson faced to emerge numero uno. The movie also traces Saina’s bond with her two pillars of strength – her mother and father, without who she wouldn’t have achieved all that she did. The trailer has heartwarming shots of Saina with her parents, that might remind you of your own relationship with them back home.

Saina not just rides on the journey of the badminton player, but also touches upon gender relates taboos in our society. Actor Manav Kaul plays her coach (on the lines of Pullela Gopichand), and his connection with Parineeti onscreen looks inevitable.

Watch the trailer of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina here.

Saina Nehwal is the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal. She also became the only Indian woman shuttler to become world number one.

The long-in-the-making biopic is directed by Amole Gupte, who has previously helmed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.

For the biopic, Parineeti has been religiously learning the game. She had shared that she was playing badminton for two hours every day and training for an hour at least to sport an athlete’s physique and attitude.

Talking about preparing for the role, Parineeti had earlier said in a statement, “I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen.”