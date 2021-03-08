scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
Saina trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Parineeti Chopra plays the badminton champ

Saina trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Parineeti Chopra steps into the role of badminton champ Saina Nehwal in the biopic directed by Amol Gupte.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
Updated: March 8, 2021 1:26:24 pm
parineeti chopra saina filmParineeti Chopra plays the ace badminton player in the biopic, Saina.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the journey of upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic was a roller-coaster side. From Shraddha Kapoor stepping out of the film to speculation that the biopic would have an OTT release, Saina team went through many ups and downs in these last few years. The film, with Parineeti Chopra in lead, however, finally has a theatrical release date and the makers are making the most of the current buzz. The film releases on March 26.

Saina, helmed by Amol Gupte, dropped its teaser last week leaving fans impressed with Parineeti’s look and her commendable imitation of the Olympic winning badminton player.

The team also got public display of support from Saina herself as she shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Always makes me proud to see my national flag soar high!” Saina also complimented Parineeti’s look, writing, “Woww this is superb… love the look as mini saina.”

The teaser gives us glimpses into the badminton champ’s life and how she took up the sport early on, when she was a small girl, and how India cheered for her as she participated in international tournaments.

Saina was initially supposed to feature Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role. The actor had aced the look test and reportedly started training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand for over a month-and-a-half to get into the role of the badminton player. After extensive training, Shraddha had started filming the movie too in September 2018, but it was stalled as she was diagnosed with dengue. Then, in early 2019, T-Series announced that Parineeti Chopra had replaced Shraddha in the biopic.

13:26 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Sania Mirza looking forward to the film

Praising film Saina's teaser, Sania Mirza tweeted, "Looks so good guys.. amazing.. looking forward to it @ParineetiChopra @NSaina."

13:14 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Parineeti as the 'mini saina'

Saina Nehwal tweeted a still from the film and wrote, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina @ParineetiChopra #SainaMovie."

13:09 (IST)08 Mar 2021
Parineeti announces Sain trailer

Parineeti Chopra tweeted a while ago, "TRAILER OUT TODAY. #SAINA."

Talking about how she was preparing for the film, Parineeti had earlier said in a statement, “I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen.”

The film’s 2020 release had to be pushed because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, because of which all cinema-halls had to be closed down as India went into a lockdown.

