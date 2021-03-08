Saina trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Parineeti Chopra plays the badminton champ

Parineeti Chopra plays the ace badminton player in the biopic, Saina.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the journey of upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic was a roller-coaster side. From Shraddha Kapoor stepping out of the film to speculation that the biopic would have an OTT release, Saina team went through many ups and downs in these last few years. The film, with Parineeti Chopra in lead, however, finally has a theatrical release date and the makers are making the most of the current buzz. The film releases on March 26.

Saina, helmed by Amol Gupte, dropped its teaser last week leaving fans impressed with Parineeti’s look and her commendable imitation of the Olympic winning badminton player.

The team also got public display of support from Saina herself as she shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Always makes me proud to see my national flag soar high!” Saina also complimented Parineeti’s look, writing, “Woww this is superb… love the look as mini saina.”

The teaser gives us glimpses into the badminton champ’s life and how she took up the sport early on, when she was a small girl, and how India cheered for her as she participated in international tournaments.

Saina was initially supposed to feature Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role. The actor had aced the look test and reportedly started training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand for over a month-and-a-half to get into the role of the badminton player. After extensive training, Shraddha had started filming the movie too in September 2018, but it was stalled as she was diagnosed with dengue. Then, in early 2019, T-Series announced that Parineeti Chopra had replaced Shraddha in the biopic.