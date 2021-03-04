Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra looks incredible as the star badminton player

The first teaser for Saina, the Amole Gupte directorial on India’s star badminton player Saina Nehwal, is out now. Parineeti Chopra plays the titular role. Although this is only a teaser, it gives a satisfying look at the journey of the player and the film at 1.5 minutes.

The teaser begins with Parineeti’s voice-over underlining the discrimination between boys and girls that happens in most Indian households. While girls are made to do household chores, their brothers are sent to college for higher studies. And when they are adults, marriage is expected to be the end all and be all of a woman’s life.

Watch Saina teaser here

The visuals show Parineeti’s Saina entering the badminton court and prepping for a match. We are also shown Saina’s achievements.

The film certainly looks promising. While we can certainly expect that the film will come packed with Bollywood’s inevitable masala, lack of subtlety and quite a bit of nationalism that are a part of almost all sports biopics, Saina seems worth waiting for anyway.

Gupte has strong credentials due his 2011 award-winning film Stanley Ka Dabba and nobody in good conscience can deny Parineeti can turn in a solid performance when the role demands it. And this might be the most demanding role she has played in her film career.

Parineeti’s look is not remotely similar to Saina in the film, despite the mole on her cheek, but that’s all right. Actors playing public figures need to be compelling in the role, not necessarily accurate to the real person. Saina releases on March 26.