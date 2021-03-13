Saina song Parinda: Parineeti Chopra is ready to take on the world in Amaal Malik anthem

The first song from the upcoming sports biopic Saina is here. Saina, an Amole Gupte directorial movie on India’s famous badminton player and Olympic gold medallist Saina Nehwal, has Parineeti Chopra playing the titular role.

Titled “Parinda” or bird, the song is written by Manoj Muntashir. The lyrics exhort the listener to not think even for a moment about defeat. Victory is the only option if you have the passion for it. Amaal Malik provides the vocals. The song encourages you to go for the best outcome possible in a given situation.

The lyrics go, “Why should I only be a bird, if I can be the sky. Why should I be just a page, if I can be the whole story.”

The song is pretty catchy, inspiring and deserves multiple listens. It also serves nicely as the movie’s theme. The song is set to rock music composed by Malik himself that increases the appeal. The music video also shows Manav Kaul’s Pullela Gopichand, Saina’s coach and a former iconic badminton player himself.

Muntashir also wrote, “You have known him for his outstanding tunes, now welcome the man with a roaring voice. @AmaalMallik – the singer shines bright in #Parinda. Let this be your gym song from today onwards.”

Parineeti had earlier said in a statement about the movie, “I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen.”

Initially going to be released in 2020, it was delayed. Now it will see the light of day Saina on March 26 this year.