Saina poster evokes amusing reactions from Twitterati: ‘Tennis banega Badminton’

The first poster of Saina Nehwal biopic Saina was released on Tuesday. And while some people showered love on it, others were amused with the first look of the Parineeti Chopra-starrer. The poster evoked hilarious reactions from users as they quickly pointed out the ‘mistake’ the makers had made regarding a badminton serve.

One journalist tweeted, “Tennis serve in a badminton movie?” While another user posted, “Logon ka Saina aur Sania ka confusion puri pikchar banane ke baad bhi nahin gaya” (People still cannot differentiate between Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza, that too after making a whole movie on one of the sporting personalities). A user called Shekhar commented on makers’ creativity and shared a comment which read, “Bollywood Creativity at its best. As always.” One user commented, “Tennis bangea Badminton.”

Tennis banega Badminton — Raj R (@rajesha_rao) March 2, 2021

Not sure of the screenplay now — kashif khan (@kashifkhan0107) March 2, 2021

Logon ka Saina aur Sania ka confusion puri pikchar banane ke baad bhi nahin gaya😁 — Greeshma (@opsimath6) March 2, 2021

Saina is a biopic based on the life of Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The movie has been written and directed by Amol Gupte and it features Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Suraj Jairaj and Rasesh Shah are bankrolling the sports drama.

“That (Saina) was the most immersive process I’ve ever been a part of. You can’t make up anything since you are playing real characters, you have to do everything authentically. The way I hold a racket, the way I play a particular shot – I could play it in my style but that’s not allowed because you have to play like the other entity. That is why I spent so much time with Saina herself, tried to emulate her, made videos of her,” Parineeti had earlier said during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Saina, Parineeti Chopra is also awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She was last seen in the Netflix thriller The Girl on the Train.